North Little Rock police investigating shooting at McDonald’s on McCain Blvd.

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Little Rock, Ark. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a McDonald’s in North Little Rock.

According to police, the shooting happened on McCain Blvd., just before 7 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories