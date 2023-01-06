NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.

According to investigators, officers responded at 5:27 p.m. and were able to locate a gunshot victim inside the home.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time. Investigators say it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.