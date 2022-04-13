NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in North Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened around 7 pm on Wednesday night.

According to police, two people have been shot in the 500 block of Pollock Street, their conditions are currently unknown.

Officers say both victims have been transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates.

Anyone with information relating to this shooting should contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.