NLR Police: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting on Poplar Street

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the intersection of 18th and Poplar Street that left one dead, another injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after midnight when police were contacted about an accident.

When officers arrived they discovered a man dead in a vehicle along with another man who had been shot and injured in the same area.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Currently there is no information regarding the victims or suspect.

NLRPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Poplar Street. More information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. PIO en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/yo779e5nxc — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) June 22, 2021

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their tip-line at 501-680-8439.

Anyone who presents information can remain anonymous.