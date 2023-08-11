NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two men injured.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers said they found two men who had been shot in the 100 block of Walton Circle around 8:14 p.m.

Officers said that both victims were taken to a local hospital and are stable.

Police officials have not released suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detectives Stroud at 501-975-8771 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.