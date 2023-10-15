NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a Sunday evening shooting.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Walnut Road.

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

