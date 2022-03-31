NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Lansbrook and East Bethany after receiving reports of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man lying in the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the current condition of the victim at this time.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the department’s tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.