NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Homes At Pine Crossing apartment complex on North Locust Street around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. NLRPD officials said the injury was not life-threatening.

There is no word at this time if there are any other people injured at the scene. Police have also not yet released any information on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.