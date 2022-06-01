NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue at about 10:53 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, police said that they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s current condition has not been released.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s tip-line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story.