NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Locust Street in reference to a disturbance with a weapon just before 2 am. After arriving on the scene, officers said that they were told the suspect was armed inside the home.

Officers said that they found and removed the victim from the scene.

Officials with the NLRPD and Special Operations Units set a perimeter around the scene in an attempt to make contact with the suspect. Police said that the suspect fired shots from inside the home.

That is when officers said the suspect began to exit the home and pointed a gun toward them, resulting in an officer firing their gun. Afterwards, police said the suspect went back into the home. NLRPD officials said the officer was placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said law enforcement officials continued to establish communication with the suspect but was unsuccessful. Members of the NLRPD SWAT Team entered the home and found the suspect dead, police said.

Officers said that it is unknown if the suspect was killed by police or if was self-inflicted. Officials have not released the identities of the suspect or the officer on leave at this time.

