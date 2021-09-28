North Little Rock police looking for man wanted on multiple felony charges

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are searching for a man wanted for failure to appear in court on multiple charges.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Brown failed to appear on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and second-degree battery, stemming from a June 28 shooting in North Little Rock.

Anthony Brown is wanted for Failure to Appear on Capital Murder, Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery & Battery 2nd Degree. He is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

If you know the whereabouts of Brown contact Det. Coburn @ 501-771-7155, the NLRPD Tip Line @ 501-680-8439, or your local PD. pic.twitter.com/okEInxi9jY — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) September 29, 2021

Brown was arrested on August 12, charged with the shooting death of 18-year-old Albert Reddick at 16th and Chandler.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

North Little Rock Police are asking if anyone has any information on this to call Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD Tips Line at 501-680-8439.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous.