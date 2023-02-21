NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Monday evening shooting.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said 42-year-old Derrick Colbert was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Parker Street.

Police said they responded to reports of someone being shot in the area around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found 46-year-old Roderick Allen suffering from a gunshot wound. Allen eventually died from his injuries.

NLRPD detectives said they then began a homicide investigation, identifying Colbert as a person of interest. After authorities interviewed Colbert, they said they identified him as a suspect in the shooting.

Colbert is facing one charge of capital murder and another charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is currently being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Facility.

NLRPD officials said this is still considered an ongoing investigation and ask anyone who may have information to contact their tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7149. Tips can remain anonymous.