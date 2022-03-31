NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said Thursday they arrested a teen suspected in the killing of a man Wednesday night.

According to a release from the North Little Rock Police Department, 19-year-old Robert Lee Burnett is being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers said they had been called to the 4200 block of Turner Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that someone had been shot. When they arrived, the officers found a man in the road who had been shot.

That man, later identified as 33-year-old Willie Boyd Jr., was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

As detectives investigated the case, they developed Burnett as a suspect, after which time he was located and arrested.

Officials with the NLRPD said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.