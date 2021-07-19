North Little Rock police officer hit by driver while on stop

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police officials in North Little Rock say an officer was hit by a passing car Monday afternoon while on a stop.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the officer had stopped a vehicle at 2511 Highway 161 near a Shell Gas Station around 1:45 p.m. when they were struck by the car.

Other officers responding to the scene took the driver of the vehicle into custody.

Department officials said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but only sustained minor injuries, adding that no one else was injured.

