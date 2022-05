NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said they are searching for man who they believe may be connected to a rape case.

Police said they have an active warrant out for 31-year-old Dante Rion Martin.

Police said Martin was last known to be in Little Rock.

If you know the whereabouts of Martin, police are asking you to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.