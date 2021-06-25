North Little Rock police seeking suspects in gas station burglary

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen in a security video during a burglary at the North Little Rock gas station.

According to North Little Rock Police Department investigators, video from the Alon Gas Station at 4612 East Broadway show two people in ski masks burglarizing the business.

Officers have not provided any other specific suspect descriptions.

Investigators with the NLRPD ask anyone with information on this incident to call Detective Emary at 501-975-8771.

Please Retweet – On 06-19-21, the pictured subjects burglarized the Alon Gas Station at 4614 E. Broadway. If you have any info regarding this incident, please contact Det. Emary @ 501-975-8771 or the NLRPD tip-line @ 501-680-8439. Remember, you can remain anonymous! #NLRPD pic.twitter.com/Fr9uTa6UL8 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) June 25, 2021

People can all call the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439. These tips can remain anonymous.