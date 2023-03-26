NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the North Little Police Department responded to a home with a suspect barricaded inside early Sunday morning.

NLRPD officials said officers responded to a home in the 700 block of West 16th Street just before 3:15 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

When police arrived, they said they found one person with injuries from the disturbance. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently stable, police said.

Authorities said that the suspect involved in the incident barricaded themselves inside the residence.

After several hours, officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identifying her as 48-year-old Trice Dawkins.

Dawkins is facing a charge of first-degree domestic battery. She was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where she is being held without bond.

NLRPD officials said this is an ongoing investigation and that more information will be released when available.