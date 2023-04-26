NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Local authorities said that the North Little Rock School District will see a higher police presence after students at Lakewood Middle School received threats Tuesday.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified that threats had been made to the students around 6 p.m. Police have not released the nature of the threats at this time.

Officials with the police department said that they do not believe that there is an immediate threat to any school campus in North Little Rock.

Officers said that the NLRPD said they are working closely with NLRSD officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Police officials said that the department has increased patrols in and around the school district facilities throughout the course of the investigation.