LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police said the man charged with killing an 84-year-old veteran in a street racing incident turned himself in.

Authorities said 20-year-old Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. turned himself in Wednesday following the fatal crash that happened in April on Interstate 430. He is facing charges of manslaughter and second-degree battery.

The victim, Gerald Allen was pronounced dead on scene, according to Captain Jeff Sheeler with Arkansas State Police. Allen’s wife was also seriously injured on scene, though she’s making a recovery.

Gerald’s son, Tony, said it’s a relief to know Batemon is being held accountable, though he said this cannot bring his dad back.

He agreed to interview with FOX 16 News in hopes of encouraging better safety on the roads and share the message of how serious consequences can be in fatal accidents like these.

“Of course, I am angry, but I am more concerned that future people can avoid situations like this,” Allen said.

Allen said his dad had an accomplished life as a civilian and a veteran. Though Allen said he should still have had some years left, and he had plans for those years.

“About three or four days before he was killed, he and I had attended a retiree luncheon at Camp Robinson, and we were looking forward to future luncheons,” Allen said. “Now, that is gone.”

Allen said his dad was known as a man who lived his life on the straight and narrow path, and he was loved by his community. Kids in the neighborhood would often come over to see him and get snacks. He was also working with the community to get a playground built in their neighborhood.

“He took the military and his civilian career very seriously…doing the right thing was always what was important,” Allen said.

Sheeler emphasized that Arkansas State Police is continuing to seek justice in this case and extends their love to the Allen family during this hard time.

“Mr. Allen earned his place in society, and that’s sad,” Sheeler said. “He did everything right. It’s not fair.”

Batemon pled not guilty and has bonded out of the Pulaski County Jail. He is awaiting his next court date in November.