FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Midway man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Bobby Joe Amescua Gray, 34, was sentenced on June 7 to 240 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing for the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

Investigators with the State of Arkansas 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force assisted the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Parole Officers with a search of Gray’s residence.

“Upon the arrival of investigators, Gray attempted to flee out of the rear of the residence but was quickly apprehended,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas said.

Gray’s vehicle was searched, resulting in the discovery of over 9 pounds of 100% pure methamphetamine, a firearm, packaging and scales associated with methamphetamine sales and over $5,000 in United States Currency derived from methamphetamine sales.