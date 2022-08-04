FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas doctor facing sexual assault charges in two Arkansas counties appeared at an Arkansas Department of Health virtual medical board hearing on August 4.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, an endocrinologist from Cave Springs, has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault in Benton County and Washington County. According to an affidavit, the Cave Springs Police Department received a complaint in February 2022 that Dr. Maass touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam.

Maass was arrested on June 8, and additional charges were filed against him in Washington County two days later. On June 29, he appeared in Washington County Court and entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He then entered a not-guilty plea to three felony sexual assault charges in Benton County Circuit Court on July 18.

The August 4 hearing was an “update appearance” after Maass was unable to make an appearance before the board in June to provide updates on the status of his criminal charges.

Since 2007, at least seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board. Over the course of their investigation, Benton County prosecutors spoke with a total of 12 women who lodged similar complaints against Maass.

Dr. Bala Simon, the deputy chief medical officer at the ADH, inquired about the current state of Maass’ legal proceedings.

“There’s nothing going on,” Maass replied, informing the board that his next court appearance is set for September 6, with another hearing scheduled for October 18. The board also asked about Maass’ recent work as a doctor.

“I had some issues being seen in network,” he explained, and he told the board that he closed his practice on June 30. He added that he spent much of July “recovering from the trauma” of what has happened.

Dr. Simon instructed Maass that the board needs to be notified of all of Maass’ future court proceedings.

The board suspended his medical license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”