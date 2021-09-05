NWA man sentenced to 10 years for stealing police car

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a police patrol vehicle.

Coby Hurst, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of theft of property and fleeing.

Police say Hurst took a Rogers police car after officers responded to a house fire in November of 2019.

The Rogers Police Department had been assisting the Rogers Fire Department with the house fire that occurred at 520 Spring Street in Rogers around 5:20 a.m.

The residence was damaged and Hurst, the occupant, was taken to the Rogers Police Department to wait for assistance from the Red Cross.

Hurst and the assisting officer were walking into the police department when he turned around, ran back outside, jumped into the police vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Hurst fled westbound on New Hope Road then north on I-40 where officers from the Rogers Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s office pursued him.

Hurst was finally stopped in Bella Vista and taken into custody.

Friday’s plea was under an agreement in which Hurst’s attorney reached with the prosecutor.