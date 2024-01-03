LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a heavy scene as law enforcement officials from around the state gathered at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock on Wednesday to send a fallen Stone County deputy home.

Deputy Justin Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night, with his body being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

Deputies, officers and troopers from across Arkansas stood in salute as Smith’s flag-draped casket was brought out of the lab, showing support for the family of the fallen 14-year law enforcement veteran.

The silent show of respect from the gathered crowd then switched to the piercing sounds of sirens as a procession of patrol cars followed Smith back north to Mountain View, the community he served.

The sheriff’s office tracked the procession as it wove through the Natural State, sharing updates on social media as Smith was brought through Conway, then up Highway 65 through Greenbrier and Leslie before turning onto Highway 66 and making his way back to Mountain View and the Roller Crouch funeral home.

#NEWS: Body of Deputy Justin Smith is being transported now from State Crime Lab back to Stone County. Deputies from across Arkansas and the family of Smith are lined up as they put his body in the car. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/A49EWlFJPj pic.twitter.com/uHqY567FNI — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) January 3, 2024

Smith’s family was still too distraught to speak on camera, but his daughter-in-law said the sense of service and dedication shown by her father-in-law carried on in his children.

Smith has a son who is a veteran of the U.S. Army while another son is still serving in the U.S. Air Force. A third son has followed in his father’s footsteps, taking up the badge and serving as a police officer.

Authorities said the man accused in Smith’s death, 52-year-old Clinton Hefton, is currently being held in the Cleburne County jail without bond. On Wednesday, Stone County Sheriff Bradon Long said Hefton is facing a charge of capital murder.