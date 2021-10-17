Officers say four shot overnight in Pine Bluff intersection

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating an early morning shooting that injured four people, two of whom are in critical condition.

Officers said they in the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and University said they heard several gunshots and went to investigate.

The officers then said they found four victims with gunshot injuries in the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue.

Police noted that two of the victims were in critical condition.

Investigators said they recovered several shell casings from around a car that was in the intersection.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Tips can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities in Pine Bluff noted this was one of two shooting incidents overnight that left multiple people hurt.

Just over an hour before this shooting, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Sahara Shriners Temple located at 820 Main Street.

Police said one person was killed and several others injured in that shooting, noting that an officer also fired their weapon in the incident.