Officers: seven people shot over Christmas weekend in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shootings in the area ramped up over the Christmas weekend, with the Little Rock Police Department reporting that seven people were shot.

According to officers, three shootings occurred on Dec. 25 as well as Dec. 26, with one shooting Sunday afternoon injuring two people.

Officers reported that a 45-year-old man was shot around 3:38 a.m. Christmas morning near the 7000 block of South University. A 29-year-old man has been arrested with possible involvement in the incident, police said.

Later Christmas evening, deputies said a caller informed them that an injured man was laying on the sidewalk near the Church’s Chicken on John Barrow Road. The victim was a 20-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound that caused possible internal injury.

The victim told police the shooting occurred at an apartment in Trinity Village, and police stated they found blood and a shell casing inside the apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

An 18-year-old victim of another Christmas evening shooting around 10:11 p.m. showed up to a local hospital around with a gunshot wound in his foot, police said.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at an unknown location and no suspects have been found at this time.

One shooting on Dec. 26 around 1:33 p.m. near the 1300 block of South Woodrow injured two people, with one suffering critical injuries, officers said.

According to police, after responding to the location because of a 12 round ShotSpotter report, a 23-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds.

The 47-year-old victim suffered a possible bullet graze to the head while the 23-year-old victim suffered wounds that left him in critical condition, police said.

The deputies reported finding multiple shell casings on the ground at the location as well as two vehicles with several bullet holes.

Police also said a 31-year-old man was shot Sunday night around 6:27 p.m. near the 8500 block of Terryson Drive after getting in an argument that became physical.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the right arm.

Later Sunday night, another shooting occurred near Falcon Court where a 23-year-old was shot in his hand.

According to deputies, the victim heard a loud disturbance and saw what he believes was an argument where the suspect pulled out a gun.

The victim told officers he yelled at the suspect to put the gun away when he heard the gun fire once and felt it strike him in the hand.

Little Rock police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to contact them.