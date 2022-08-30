Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.

According to a spokesperson with Pulaski County Special School District, three students went off campus during lunch, but school officials noticed they were acting strangely when they returned.

The officials then searched the students, one of whom was found to be in possession of an unloaded gun.

That student was arrested, with officials saying the student never made it past the front desk of the high school.

Sherwood police say the student will be charged with minor in possession of a firearm.