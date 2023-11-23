UPDATE: One person has died and four were injured in the incident, according to a crash report.

Heather White, 48, was killed in the crash, according to the report.

The crash report says that Larry Stevens was driving south in the Blue Agave parking lot and ran through the north wall of the restaurant. Stevens’ vehicle struck five people seated in the restaurant, the report said.

Blue Agave responded to the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday night. A spokesperson with the restaurant said that the crew is safe and uninjured. The restaurant is closed for Thanksgiving Day, but crew members said they are unsure of a reopening date.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police says one person was killed and three people were injured after a truck was driven through the Blue Agave Mexican Grill in Barling Wednesday.

Photo of crash shared by Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Stevens, 66

State police say the suspected driver was 66-year-old Larry Stevens, who was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center under four counts of second-degree battery, one count of felony criminal mischief, and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Information on the crash was first shared by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office which reported “multiple injuries” in a post on Facebook and asked people to avoid the scene on Fort Street.