One Dead, Three Injured in Pine Bluff Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark.-- One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff.

This marks the city's second homicide in 24 hours.

Police say they responded to a call around 1 a.m. at 2600 W. 34th Ave. in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two victims with gunshot wounds left the scene and took themselves to a hospital. The fourth victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say based on information gathered so far, a car approached a house and an occupant opened fire on the victims that were outside of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.