One injured in West Little Rock shooting Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say a man is hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen late Thursday night in the Green Mountain Plaza shopping center.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened outside Sharks on Rainwood Road, about a block from Green Mountain, south of Rodney Parham Road.

A witness said the victim was shot after a verbal confrontation with four men, according to the police report.

Authorities said the victim has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Little Rock police.