One injured, suspect arrested in Dardanelle shooting

DARDANELLE, Ark.- Dardanelle police say one person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Saturday.

According to a post on the Dardanelle Police Department Facebook page on Monday, officers were called to the 900 block of Old Hwy. 7.

Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man has since been treated and released.

Police say the suspect was caught a short time later with the help of the Yell County Sheriff’s Office, Russellville Police, Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

The suspect has not been named.

