LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of West 65th Street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Another person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were initially called to a report of a shooting just after 1:00 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

There is no word yet on who is responsible.