RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart.

According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. Police initially said they responded to an incident involving a weapon at the Walmart.

MBI officials said the suspect in the shooting died. There are no other known injuries at this time.

Once MBI completes its investigation, agents will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

The Walmart was closed Wednesday evening. There’s no word on if the store will reopen on Thursday.