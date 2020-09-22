UPDATE: Man dies in Little Rock shooting Monday night

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man is dead after a shooting Monday night.

According to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive for a shooting just after 11:40 p.m.

Little Rock police say officers found a wrecked gold Cadillac DTS with an Arkansas license plate.

According to the report, officers found a man in the driver’s seat with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say the driver was later identified as Christopher Bersett, 41.

Officers say the vehicle was hit by gunfire multiple times.

Little Rock police say medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Bersett dead.

Officers say while searching the area, they found several shell casings.

Officials say Bersett’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Little Rock police say the next of kin has been notified.

