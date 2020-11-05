One man dead, another in critical condition after NLR shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning on the 1300 block of Pine Street.

According to a news release sent Thursday by NLRPD, officers were sent to investigate gunshots they heard while patrolling the area.

According to NLRPD, the officers found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

North Little Rock police say Robert Smith, 22, died at the scene.

Police say the other victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

North Little Rock police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Jones at 501-771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

