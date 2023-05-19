Jimari Douglas, 17, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department made an arrest in connection to a late night homicide.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said Thursday night around 11 p.m. officers received a call of a man who had been shot in the roadway.

During the investigation detectives with NLRPD arrested 17-year-old Jimari Douglas in connection to the shooting death.

Douglas has been charged as an adult with one count of manslaughter and is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

This is an active investigation, please check back for updates.