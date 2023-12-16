NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman was shot Friday night during a robbery at a Waffle House, police say.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating after they responded to a shooting at 4517 Camp Robinson Road, a Waffle House location, just before 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

Customers told police a man came into the restaurant with a handgun demanding money. While the robbery was taking place, he shot a woman. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released a potential suspected armed robber, or the identity of the woman shot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged by police to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149. All tips can remain anonymous, police said.

More details will be provided as detectives release the information. Check back for updates.