MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A joint operation led by Arkansas State Police to help remove wanted and repeat offenders from the streets of Crittenden County resulted in 245 arrests this week.

Arkansas State Police says the arrests were made over the span of eight hours.

The initiative was part of a coordinated operation that included members of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force and the cities of Marion and West Memphis. ASP contributed 27 troopers to 55 law enforcement officers to reduce criminal activity in the area.

In total, 449 officer violation contacts were made, along with 75 criminal arrests and 13 DWI arrests. Eight firearms and illegal narcotics were also seized during the operation.

“We greatly impacted the Crittenden County area and provided calm to chaos in a community that has been the victim of violent crime for far too long,” said ASP Captain Philip Hydron, Troop D Commander.

“Arkansas State Police will not hesitate to step up with our partner law enforcement agencies in communities that sorely need our support,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Operations like these make Arkansas a safer place for all.”