FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The organization All the Lost Girls and the Who Killed Melissa Witt Investigative Team are offering a $29,000 reward for information regarding the murder of Melissa Witt ahead of the anniversary of her disappearance and death.

On December 1, 1994, Witt vanished from Bowling World in Fort Smith. Six weeks later, two trappers hunting near Turner Ben in the Ozark National Forest found Witt’s body. She was missing her clothing, shoes and jewelry including a Mickey Mouse watch with a brown band.

According to All the Lost Girls, the organization and investigation team are looking for information that can help them identify the following people:

A short-statured man with a mustache and glasses wearing a blue shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a white or light-colored baseball cap. All the Lost Girls says this man was seen standing outside of Bowling World on the sidewalk smoking. The organization says it is very likely that he heard and/or saw the altercation between Witt and her abductor.

A couple with a young boy between the ages of 8 and 10-years-old that walked across the parking lot and entered Bowling World. All the Lost Girls says the woman was reported as “short” with blonde “fluffy” hair and was wearing a tan/light-colored sweater with stripes. All the Lost Girls says the man was reported to be taller than the woman.

All the Lost Girls says it received a reliable tip that said the persons of interest were seen in the Bowling World parking lot on the night of December 1, 1994.

If anyone has any information on the persons of interest, All the Lost Girls says to call its confidential hotline at 1-800-440-1922 or email confidentially at whokilledmissywitt@gmail.com.