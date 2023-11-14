JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Loved ones and community members are heartbroken after the death of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed Monday at an Amazon fulfillment center in Little Rock.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting at 7001 Zeuber Road at 2:07 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, police said that Xanus Robinson was found with gunshot wounds. Robinson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore said he met Robinson earlier this year because of Robinson’s teachers at Titan Learning Academy in Jacksonville

“They had brought him because he wanted to meet and talk about the future,” Elmore said.

Elmore described Robinson as outgoing, bright, and caring. He also said that he was shocked when he learned that it was Robinson who was shot and killed.

“I was just stunned at first,” Elmore said. “I was like seriously am I hearing this right, is it him.”

Elmore said Robinson was looking to change his life for the better.

“He had made some questionable decisions earlier in life and he recognized that and was wanting to better himself and make a change,” Elmore said.

Elmore said Robinson was in the midst of making positive changes.

“He graduated early, gotten a job working at Amazon, so things were bright for him,” Elmore stated.

He said Robinson wanted more for his life, which he could tell when they talked about his future.

“He expressed an interest in wanting to know how politics worked and asked ‘mayor, what do I have to do to become mayor?’ and we hit it off there,” Elmore said.

Elmore said when it comes to gun violence, it must end.

“It’s a travesty, violent crime of any type is terrible. Gun violence is what gets the attention and what we see so much of, and I wish there was an easier solution,” Elmore said.

He said his thoughts are with Robinson’s family.

“We as a city and those who knew him, we grieve along with them,” Elmore said.