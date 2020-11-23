Pair in custody after weekend robbery of Texarkana store

TEXARKANA, Ark.- Police say they have taken two men into custody following a weekend robbery at a Texarkana convenience store and that one attempted to escape after being captured.

Texarkana police were called to the EZ-Mart in the 5400 block of State Line Avenue early Sunday morning on a reported robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, workers said an armed suspect with a handgun demanded money from the cash register. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses said the suspect ran through the back of the store and escaped.

Detectives said they were able to determine the suspect, along with an additional suspect, were at a nearby apartment. Officers located the two, identified as 27-year-old Dominique Harvey and 33-year-old Matthew Williams, and placed them under arrest.

Authorities said they were also able to recover evidence that was directly related to the crime inside the apartment.

Police noted that while Harvey was being transported to jail, he was able to get his hands in front of him and damage the rear door , and escape. After a brief foot chase, he was again taken into custody.

Harvey is charged with aggravated robbery, second-degree escape, first-degree criminal mischief , and fleeing. Williams was charged with aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call the Texarkana Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

