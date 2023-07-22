PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department release the identity of the suspects wanted in connection to a Sunday double homicide that killed two teens and injured one.

Nineteen-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers and 18-year-old Jayvion Marquet Williams are suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street.

Officers said the shooting killed a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The men are expected to face charges of 2-counts of Capital Murder, 1-count of Battery in the First Degree, 1-count of Terroristic Act and 1-count of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle.

Authorities say both Rogers and Williams are considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives with the PBPD are asking the public with any information on the location of Rogers and Williams to call 870-730-2090 for Detective Corey Wilfong in the Detective Office or the Detective Tip Line at 870-730-2106