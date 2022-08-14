PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Frazier Pike and 3M Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said that the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The PCSO Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide and the investigating is currently ongoing.

No suspects have been named at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PCSO at 501-340-6963.