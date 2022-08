Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

COLLEGE STATION, Ark. — One person is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon near College Station, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a bullet fired from one vehicle towards another in the 4800 block of Frazier Pike shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No names have been released.

Witnesses are currently being interviewed.