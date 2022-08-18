This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township Police have arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains on Facebook.

According to police, on June 14, officers received a call for an Enola, Pennsylvania man allegedly buying body parts on Facebook.

Police say they spoke with 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley who said he was a collector of “oddities” and that he had three full skeletons and approximately 15-20 human skulls. Police say these items were “very old and came from a legitimate purchase.”

On July 8, police received a call from someone who found five buckets of human organs and skin in a basement. East Pennsboro Police Detectives, Cumberland County Forensics, and the Cumberland County Coroners’ office executed a search warrant on the residence and found 3-5 gallon buckets containing various human remains.

According to court records, the buckets contained two human brains, skin, a heart, kidney, spleen, fat, skull with hair, two livers, six pieces of skin/fat, a trachea, a child mandible with teeth, and two lungs.

Further investigation found that Pauley was allegedly buying human remains via Facebook Messenger from a woman in Arkansas. Police say Pauley bought $4,000 worth of body parts consisting of half a head, a whole head minus the skull cap, three brains with skull cap, one heart, one liver, one lung, two kidneys, one full female pelvis, one piece of skin with a nipple, and four hands.

“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor. Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around.” Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack

Police determined the items were shipped via the United States Postal Service from Arkansas. An investigation by FBI Arkansas and Arkansas State Police shows a person, identified in court records, was allegedly stealing body parts belonging to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences from a mortuary in Little Rock. Pennsylvania court records did not say whether the woman was charged.

East Pennsboro Police and an agent from FBI Harrisburg interviewed Pauley who, according to the affidavit, admitted to purchasing two shipments of body parts from the seller in Arkansas. Police say Pauley admitted he was selling those body parts to people for monetary gain.

Human remains were also located in Scranton, according to East Pennsboro Township Police. Court documents have also identified a Bloomsburg address for Pauley.

Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bail on charges of felony. Dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

The cooperative investigation was conducted by the East Pennsboro Township Police, FBI Harrisburg, FBI Scranton, FBI Arkansas, Arkansas State Police, Cumberland County Coroners office, Cumberland County Forensics Division, Bloomsburg Police Department, United States Postal Service, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

A preliminary hearing for Pauley is set for Sept. 14.