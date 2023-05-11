PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation Thursday after a jailer was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The investigation began after deputies were advised of an inappropriate relationship between officer Hunter Martin and an inmate being housed at the Perry County Detention Center.

Martin, who had been employed at the center since Aug. 9, 2022, was interviewed about the allegations and later arrested. He is facing charges including two counts of sexual assault.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Martin was immediately terminated and relieved of his duties.

After his arrest, deputies said that Martin was booked into the Perry County Detention Center but later transferred to another center where he is being held awaiting his bond hearing.

In a statement, Perry County sheriff Ricky Don Jones said the investigation into this case remains open but added that no other additional information is expected to be released at this time.