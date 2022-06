PERRYVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that killed a correctional officer inside the Perry County Jail.

It happened late Wednesday night.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office called ASP special agents to begin the investigation.

The suspect is a 37-year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the jail after his arrest, according to State Police.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect or the officer.