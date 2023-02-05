PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the Ouachita National Forest.

According to deputies, the deceased man has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Scott Pointer of Sherwood.

The Conway Fire Department special operations rescue unit retrieved the body after it was spotted by two hikers in western Perry County.

The body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.