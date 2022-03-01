PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say the person of interest in the death of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Demark Lee Jordan was taken into custody around 6 a.m.

LOCATED: per the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office➡️ Update: Demark Jordan was taken into custody this morning around 6am. Further details to come. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/nL365LXbfz — Hilary Hunt (@Hilary_TV) March 1, 2022

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to Corvallis Road near Highway 365 for a welfare check when they heard gunshots aimed at officers. Once inside the home, they discovered the shooter had already left.

Deputies searched for the person of interest, who was later identified as Jordan, throughout the night.

A SWAT team was called in to assist, as well as the ADC tracking dogs along with 29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, those dogs found the shooter hiding under a trailer on Overstreet Rd. When officers got close, the shooter fired, hitting Caudell, and escaping.

Caudell died hours later from those injuries.