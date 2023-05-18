WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – White County deputies said Thursday that a person of interest is in custody in connection to an early May double homicide outside of Searcy.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said they took a person into custody in Faulkner County Wednesday on unrelated charges in a different case.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham were found dead in a home on Muscadine Lane on May 2.

While investigating, deputies said that a 2003 White Chevy Tahoe was missing from the crime scene and family members said that it was likely stolen. Police officials said that there was no information given on the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Deputies said that they are waiting on tests from the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine if the person in custody is the suspect in the double homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.