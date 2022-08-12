LEE COUNTY, Ark. – Additional information has come out about a Friday morning prison escape in east Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Corrections has named Misty Hartman, 38, and Linda Annette White, 60, as persons of interest in the investigation into the escape this morning of Samuel Hartman, 38, in Brickeys.

The pair are “believed to be assisting” Hartman, ADC stated. Authorities did not state what kind of relationship either woman may have with Hartman but did warn that both may be armed and dangerous.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections have identified Misty Hartman as a person of interest in the case of an escaped inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. (Image courtesy Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections have identified Linda Annette White as a person of interest in the case of an escaped inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. (Image courtesy Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)

Initial reports are of Hartman, 38, running from an outside-prison field work crew and into a nearby vehicle. ADC officials said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at officers during the escape.

Hartman had been an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit state prison in Brickeys.

Tunica County deputies have reported finding a vehicle on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River. A farmer reported finding two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp near Mhoon Landing Park. Deputies believe Hartman and others used vehicle and the jet skis.

Tunica County schools are currently on lock-down as a precaution.

Hartman is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He was serving a life sentence for rape, according to online ADC records. He has ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Nobody should approach any of the three as they may be armed and dangerous. Anyone spotting them should called law enforcement, or ADC at 870-295-4700.